Sauteed Skate Meuniere with Potato Gnocchi

Serves 4

4 skate wings, 5 ounces each, skinned and filleted

3/8 teaspoon salt

1/5 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

Flour, as needed

4 ounces butter

3/4 fluid ounce lemon juice

1 1/4 tablespoon parsley, chopped

Season the skate with salt and pepper.

Dredge in flour, shaking off any excess.

Heat a saute pan to medium-high, add half the butter, and saute the skate about 3 minutes per side or until the flesh is opaque and firm (145 degrees Fahrenheit). Remove the skate from the pan and keep warm on heated plates while completing the sauce.

Pour off the excess fat from the pan and wipe the pan clean. Add remaining butter; cook until the butter begins to brown and has a nutty aroma.

Add the lemon juice and swirl the pan to deglaze it. Add gnocchi.

Add the parsley and immediately pour or spoon the pan sauce over the skate. Serve the skate and gnocchi at once.

Courtesy of Michael Edwards.

