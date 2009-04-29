Potato Gnocchi

Serves 4

1 1/3 pounds potatoes

4 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 egg yolks

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

2 pinches ground nutmeg

2 pinches pepper

Prep time: 45 min

Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bake potatoes until tender. Scoop out potato flesh and place in a potato ricer. Rice onto a board and stir in cheese, 1/2 cup of the flour, egg yolks, nutmeg, pepper and half the salt. With a dough knife, add in the remaining flour until smooth, being careful not to overwork the dough. Roll into a 1-inch thick rope. Cut into 3/4-inch pieces and place on lightly floured wax paper. In large saucepan, bring water to a boil; add gnocchi and remaining salt to boiling water. Cook until gnocchi rise to the surface. Remove gnocchi and hold in warm butter until use.

Courtesy of Michael Edwards.

