In Global Revival Of Religion, 'God Is Back'

Economist editors John Micklethwait and Adrian Wooldridge have written a new book, God Is Back.

From Christians in Shanghai to Muslim televangelists in Cairo, they conclude we're in the middle of a global faith revival. They report compelling evidence of a religion boom. For example, they say China will be the world's biggest Christian country by 2050 — at the latest — and already the country has more churchgoers than members of the Communist party.

Micklethwait and Wooldridge also report religious people are healthier, wealthier and happier than the non-religious. On a less rosy note, they also cite faith as being at the heart of the world's worst flashpoints of violence.

