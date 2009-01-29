Super Bowl Is World's 'Billion Dollar Game'

The Super Bowl is the largest one-day sporting event in the world, and nearly a national holiday in the United States. Allen St. John, author of The Billion Dollar Game, writes it's also an "economic engine that's bigger than the GDP of many nations" and "the world's biggest party."

St. John notes the following statistics about last year's game, sure to impress at your Super Bowl Sunday gathering:

Tickets are a bit cheaper for the 2009 Super Bowl, but advertising spots are more expensive than in 2008, going for $3 million for a 30-second spot.

