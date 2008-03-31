Books: A Canary in the Relationship Coal Mine?

/ /

Rachel Donadio talks about her essay in Sunday's New York Times, "It's Not You, It's Your Books." She writes that mismatched literary tastes can make it "chillingly clear that a romance is going nowhere fast."

Can love conquer taste in literature? Listeners weigh in with their literary deal breakers.

"I kind of thought [that] maybe that is just an issue faced by kind of overeducated, easily dismissive New York women," Donadio says. "But it seems that a lot of Americans find that literary taste is really important to them in how they think of themselves and how they assess other people."

