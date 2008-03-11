'Reported Fiction' Imagines Ledger's Perspective

/ /

Esquire magazine recently published a piece detailing the final days of Heath Ledger's life — written entirely from the deceased actor's "point of view."

"The Last Days of Heath Ledger" is a mixture of truth and fiction; writer Lisa Taddeo conducted interviews with people in Ledger's neighborhood who might have seen him in the week before his death — and then made up the rest.

Taddeo, taking on Ledger's voice, writes, "If you force me to make my last weekend a microcosm of my existence, and what my existence means to you, then I'll tell you how it went and who I played. But first things first: It was an accident."

Some readers argue that the article is in poor taste. David Granger, Esquire's editor-in-chief, simply calls it "reported fiction."

