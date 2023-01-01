Announcing World Cafe on KCLU

KCLU is excited to bring you World Cafe from NPR, the place where public radio listeners get their first “before they were famous” look at emerging musicians and connect deeply with legendary performers. A one-hour program featuring new and significant music and the artists who create it, World Cafe spans an array of genres including singer-songwriter, classic rock, indie rock, Americana, alt-country, blues, world music, R&B and soul.

You can hear World Cafe on KCLU every weeknight from 10-11pm, right after Fresh Air.

World Cafe Host Raina Douris is an award-winning radio personality and has interviewed artists like Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Questlove and Brandi Carlile. Raina and contributing World Cafe host Kallao present a carefully curated music mix along with the central element of each daily show: an intimate conversation with an artist focusing on their craft, songwriting, and inspirations, combined with an exclusive musical performance.

