Ventura County youth get surprise tickets to FIFA World Cup match

The FIFA World Cup kicks off this week and these young soccer fans at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Ventura, Bill LeFevre Branch, know what that means: A summer of sport, on our doorstep, but ticket prices for games are way out of reach.

Step forward Ventura-based energy and carbon management company CRC with a surprise. Tickets for a World Cup match at SoFi stadium for these kids and their families.

"This is the equivalent of the Olympics coming to town and these kids would not have this opportunity. It's going to be a family memory," said Patti Birmingham, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Ventura.

One of the lucky recipients, 13-year-old Josie, is excited to attend the Iran vs New Zealand game at SoFi stadium with her family.

"I love playing soccer since I was a very young age, so it's very exciting to get to go and see the World Cup and it's huge," she said.