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Ventura County youth get surprise tickets to FIFA World Cup match

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 9, 2026 at 3:49 PM PDT
Some youngsters from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Ventura were surprised with tickets for them and their family ton attend a World Cup game
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Some youngsters from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Ventura were surprised with tickets for them and their family ton attend a World Cup game

A group of local youngsters in Ventura County were in for a big surprise when they were given tickets for a FIFA World Cup match, on Tuesday.

The FIFA World Cup kicks off this week and these young soccer fans at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Ventura, Bill LeFevre Branch, know what that means: A summer of sport, on our doorstep, but ticket prices for games are way out of reach.

Step forward Ventura-based energy and carbon management company CRC with a surprise. Tickets for a World Cup match at SoFi stadium for these kids and their families.

"This is the equivalent of the Olympics coming to town and these kids would not have this opportunity. It's going to be a family memory," said Patti Birmingham, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Ventura.

One of the lucky recipients, 13-year-old Josie, is excited to attend the Iran vs New Zealand game at SoFi stadium with her family.

"I love playing soccer since I was a very young age, so it's very exciting to get to go and see the World Cup and it's huge," she said.

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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday