The Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade is set for this Saturday

The theme for this year’s Santa Ynez Valley Pride parade and festival is 'pride in action.'

According to Kevin Cabaniss, who serves on the Santa Ynez Valley Pride board, action might look different to different people.

"It might be a hug to your neighbor. It might be marching in the parade. It might be donating to a local organization that's LGBT friendly and important to you," he said.

Cabaniss added that said it’s important for the local LGBTQ + community to have a safe and visible space.

"I think it's now more important than ever for us to be visible. I think for me, growing up in a rural town, it would have been amazing had I had even just one adult tell me that it was okay to be me and that it's okay to love who I want to love."