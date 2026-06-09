NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade is set for this Saturday

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 9, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade takes place Saturday in Solvang
Deborah Chadsey Photography
/
SYV Pride Festival
The Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade takes place Saturday in Solvang.

This year’s theme is 'pride in action.'

The theme for this year’s Santa Ynez Valley Pride parade and festival is 'pride in action.'

According to Kevin Cabaniss, who serves on the Santa Ynez Valley Pride board, action might look different to different people.

"It might be a hug to your neighbor. It might be marching in the parade. It might be donating to a local organization that's LGBT friendly and important to you," he said.

Cabaniss added that said it’s important for the local LGBTQ + community to have a safe and visible space.

"I think it's now more important than ever for us to be visible. I think for me, growing up in a rural town, it would have been amazing had I had even just one adult tell me that it was okay to be me and that it's okay to love who I want to love."

The Pride Parade and Festival is at 11 a.m. Saturday (June 13) in Solvang.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday