Don't drink the water! Contamination concerns in the water supply for one Ventura neighborhood

Officials say the water supply for a Ventura neighborhood may be contaminated and is unsafe to use.

The City of Ventura Water Department issued an alert Tuesday afternoon, reporting that the water system in the Pierpont neighborhood may be contaminated with gasoline. The source appears to be near Harbor Boulevard and Monmouth Way.

Officials said the water shouldn't be used for drinking, cooking, bathing, or hand washing. You shouldn't try to treat the water yourself, and boiling, freezing, filtering, or adding disinfectants will not make it safe.

Ventura Water Department A map of the area impacted by the City of Ventura's emergency water use order.

The city is distributing water at two locations: the City Maintenance Yard at 336 Sanjon Road and Marina Park. It's available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a limit of five gallons per household per day.

With Thanksgiving at hand, the timing couldn't be worse for hundreds of residents. Officials haven't provided details on when the water supply will be safe.

In September 2024, gasoline contamination in the same area led to the declaration of an emergency due to concerns about an explosion. The fumes were safely vented from the area. Underground contamination from a gas station was linked to the problem.