Major storm on track to hit the Central and South Coasts this week

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 11, 2025 at 4:22 PM PST
KCLU

Computer forecasting models differ in their predictions about how long it will impact the region.

A significant storm is expected to impact the region later this week. However, there are questions about how long it will linger in the Tri-Counties.

The system is expected to bring up to two inches of rain to coastal and inland areas and up to four inches in the mountains.

Forecasters say it will arrive late Wednesday and possibly bring heavy rain on Thursday. What happens after those days is still uncertain.

Early computer models showed the rain clearing on Friday. But if the upper-level low-pressure system stalls southwest of Ventura County, which is a possibility, rain could persist into Saturday and potentially Sunday. If the low-pressure system continues to move, then the rain will end earlier.

Some of the heaviest rainfall is predicted for Southern Santa Barbara County, with up to four inches possible in the mountains.

No watches or warnings have been issued for brush fire burn zones yet, but that could change as the storm approaches.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco