Major storm on track to hit the Central and South Coasts this week

A significant storm is expected to impact the region later this week. However, there are questions about how long it will linger in the Tri-Counties.

The system is expected to bring up to two inches of rain to coastal and inland areas and up to four inches in the mountains.

Forecasters say it will arrive late Wednesday and possibly bring heavy rain on Thursday. What happens after those days is still uncertain.

Early computer models showed the rain clearing on Friday. But if the upper-level low-pressure system stalls southwest of Ventura County, which is a possibility, rain could persist into Saturday and potentially Sunday. If the low-pressure system continues to move, then the rain will end earlier.

Some of the heaviest rainfall is predicted for Southern Santa Barbara County, with up to four inches possible in the mountains.

No watches or warnings have been issued for brush fire burn zones yet, but that could change as the storm approaches.