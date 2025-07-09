Car chase which starts in Simi Valley ends in downtown Los Angeles

What started as a police officer spotting a suspicious vehicle in Ventura County turned into a chase which ended in downtown Los Angeles.

It started just before midnight Monday, in Simi Valley. A police officer tried to stop the car near Tapo Canyon Road. But the vehicle didn’t stop, and there was a chase which went from Simi Valley through the San Fernando Valley, ending on the streets of downtown LA.

The driver finally stopped, and tried to flee on foot.

However, officers quickly arrested 18-year-old Abisai Rodriguez. They say the car contained tools used to steal catalytic converters from vehicles.

Rodriguez was arrested on multiple charges, including felony evading of a police officer.