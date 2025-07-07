Firefighters make progress in the battle to contain a huge wildfire on the Central Coast

Firefighters continue to make progress on a massive 80,000-acre brush fire on the Central Coast.

Containment is up to 30% on the Madre Fire, which is burning about 20 miles northwest of New Cuyama.

The fire started last Wednesday afternoon and spread rapidly due to the winds in the area. It closed Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. It's in a remote area, with scattered homes and ranches, but some evacuations were ordered.

Carrizo Plain National Monument is also closed to visitors.

More than 1,400 personnel, aided by air tankers and helicopters, are battling the fire. One structure has been reported destroyed, and one firefighter has been injured. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.