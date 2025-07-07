2025
California Coast News

Firefighters make progress in the battle to contain a huge wildfire on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 7, 2025 at 2:35 PM PDT
Firefighters now have 30% containment of the Madre wildfire, burning about 20 milies northeast of New Cuyama.
Cal FIre
Firefighters now have 30% containment of the Madre wildfire, burning about 20 milies northeast of New Cuyama.

The Madre Fire, burning between Santa Maria and New Cuyama, is now 30% contained. The 80,000+-acre fire has grown only minimally during the last few days.

Firefighters continue to make progress on a massive 80,000-acre brush fire on the Central Coast.

Containment is up to 30% on the Madre Fire, which is burning about 20 miles northwest of New Cuyama.

The fire started last Wednesday afternoon and spread rapidly due to the winds in the area. It closed Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. It's in a remote area, with scattered homes and ranches, but some evacuations were ordered.

Carrizo Plain National Monument is also closed to visitors.

More than 1,400 personnel, aided by air tankers and helicopters, are battling the fire. One structure has been reported destroyed, and one firefighter has been injured. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
