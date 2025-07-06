Containment up to 30% on Central Coast wildfire

Containment has grown to 30% on a wildfire that's burned nearly 80,000 acres of land on the Central Coast.

The Madre Fire started Wednesday. It's burning in San Luis Obispo County, between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. It's about 20 miles northwest of New Cuyama.

The fire led to the closure of Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

Firefighters were able to help slow the spread of the fire over the weekend, with little growth in acreage.

There's no word of any structures being lost. The cause of the fire is under investigation.