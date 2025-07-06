2025
California Coast News

Containment up to 30% on Central Coast wildfire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 6, 2025 at 11:58 AM PDT
The Madre Fire is now at 30% containment.
Cal Fire
Madre Fire shows little growth over weekend.

Containment has grown to 30% on a wildfire that's burned nearly 80,000 acres of land on the Central Coast.

The Madre Fire started Wednesday. It's burning in San Luis Obispo County, between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. It's about 20 miles northwest of New Cuyama.

The fire led to the closure of Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

Firefighters were able to help slow the spread of the fire over the weekend, with little growth in acreage.

There's no word of any structures being lost. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
