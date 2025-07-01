Threat of transit strike looming in Santa Barbara County

Could there be a transit strike in Santa Barbara County?

Talks continue, but there’s still no deal between Santa Barbara MTD and the Teamsters Union.

The contract expired at midnight on Monday. Both sides agreed to a one-day extension. Now it’s set to expire at midnight Tuesday, which could mean no MTD bus service starting Wednesday.

MTD officials say talks continued Tuesday, but as of 4 p.m., there was no agreement or word of another possible extension. A state mediator has been on hand since last Friday to assist with the talks.