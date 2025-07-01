2025
California Coast News

Threat of transit strike looming in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 1, 2025 at 5:05 PM PDT
MTD

Teamsters members authorized a strike. The contract extension is set to expire at midnight on Tuesday.

Could there be a transit strike in Santa Barbara County?

Talks continue, but there’s still no deal between Santa Barbara MTD and the Teamsters Union.

The contract expired at midnight on Monday. Both sides agreed to a one-day extension. Now it’s set to expire at midnight Tuesday, which could mean no MTD bus service starting Wednesday.

MTD officials say talks continued Tuesday, but as of 4 p.m., there was no agreement or word of another possible extension. A state mediator has been on hand since last Friday to assist with the talks.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
