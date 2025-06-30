2025
California Coast News

Transit strike? Midnight Monday strike deadline looking likely for Santa Barbara MTD

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 30, 2025 at 4:18 PM PDT
The Santa Barbara MTD could be hit by a strike.
MTD
The Santa Barbara MTD is facing a potential strike and disruption in service.

No deal or contract extension was reported as of 2:30 Monday afternoon. MTD cautions riders to consider transportation alternatives for Tuesday.

A transit system on the South Coast cautions riders that they may need to make alternative travel plans due to a contract dispute.

Santa Barbara MTD could be hit by a strike. The MTD and Teamsters employees are still reported to be talking, but the current contract expires at midnight.

The workers authorized a strike, so if there is no agreement or extension, the buses could stop rolling at 12 a.m. Tuesday.

MTD officials say no deal has been reached as of 2:30 p.m. Monday. A state mediator has been on hand to assist with the talks since Friday.

The transit system operates more than 40 routes serving the region from Carpinteria to Goleta.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
