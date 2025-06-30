Transit strike? Midnight Monday strike deadline looking likely for Santa Barbara MTD

A transit system on the South Coast cautions riders that they may need to make alternative travel plans due to a contract dispute.

Santa Barbara MTD could be hit by a strike. The MTD and Teamsters employees are still reported to be talking, but the current contract expires at midnight.

The workers authorized a strike, so if there is no agreement or extension, the buses could stop rolling at 12 a.m. Tuesday.

MTD officials say no deal has been reached as of 2:30 p.m. Monday. A state mediator has been on hand to assist with the talks since Friday.

The transit system operates more than 40 routes serving the region from Carpinteria to Goleta.