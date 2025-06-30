Transit strike? Midnight Monday strike deadline looking likely for Santa Barbara MTD
No deal or contract extension was reported as of 2:30 Monday afternoon. MTD cautions riders to consider transportation alternatives for Tuesday.
A transit system on the South Coast cautions riders that they may need to make alternative travel plans due to a contract dispute.
Santa Barbara MTD could be hit by a strike. The MTD and Teamsters employees are still reported to be talking, but the current contract expires at midnight.
The workers authorized a strike, so if there is no agreement or extension, the buses could stop rolling at 12 a.m. Tuesday.
MTD officials say no deal has been reached as of 2:30 p.m. Monday. A state mediator has been on hand to assist with the talks since Friday.
The transit system operates more than 40 routes serving the region from Carpinteria to Goleta.