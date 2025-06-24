2025
California Coast News

The (not so sweet) smell of success for a rare flower set to bloom on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 24, 2025 at 2:50 PM PDT
A large blooming flower sits among other flora in a garden.
Joe Johnston
/
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo has a flowering Corpse Flower (Amorphophallus titanum). Students have been growing the plants for more than 10 years.

The smell of the blooming so-called 'corpse flower' has been compared to the smell of rotting flesh.

It will smell awful, but it will be a sweet fragrance for botanists and other plant lovers on the Central Coast. A rare corpse flower (Amorphophallus titanium) at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is expected to bloom this week.

When the flower cluster shows signs of opening, there is a brief window when the bloom fully expands. It’s usually 24 to 48 hours.

When it does bloom, it puts out a powerful odor that some compare to rotting flesh. The plant generates the smell to attract flies and beetles, which are necessary for pollination.

The flower is at the Cal Poly Campus Plant Conservatory, on the Cal Poly campus. When the bloom cycle starts, the Conservatory will set up visiting hours.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
