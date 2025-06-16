2025
California Coast News

Trying to hold the line on services: Santa Barbara County considering $1.69 million budget

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 16, 2025 at 8:00 AM PDT
One-dollar bills are laid out in a pattern.
Alexander Grey
/
Unsplash

Expected state and federal funding cuts could leave the county in a tight financial position for the next few years.

Santa Barbara County is considering a proposed new $1.69 billion budget, up about 5% from the current fiscal year.

With reduced state funding and uncertainty about federal funding, the plan calls for county departments to hold the line on spending and for some vacant positions to go unfilled.

The proposal acknowledges that rising costs could cause the county to face a nearly $20 million budget shortfall over the next five years. To balance the budget this year, the county would use $6.8 million in contingency funds.

The budget plan includes funding to support workforce and farmworker housing programs, additional resources to deal with homelessness, major parks and road improvements, and expanding jail health care programs. Santa Barbara County Supervisors will hold hearings on the plan Tuesday, and if needed, on Wednesday.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
