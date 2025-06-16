Trying to hold the line on services: Santa Barbara County considering $1.69 million budget

Santa Barbara County is considering a proposed new $1.69 billion budget, up about 5% from the current fiscal year.

With reduced state funding and uncertainty about federal funding, the plan calls for county departments to hold the line on spending and for some vacant positions to go unfilled.

The proposal acknowledges that rising costs could cause the county to face a nearly $20 million budget shortfall over the next five years. To balance the budget this year, the county would use $6.8 million in contingency funds.

The budget plan includes funding to support workforce and farmworker housing programs, additional resources to deal with homelessness, major parks and road improvements, and expanding jail health care programs. Santa Barbara County Supervisors will hold hearings on the plan Tuesday, and if needed, on Wednesday.