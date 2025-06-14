2025
California Coast News

Tens of thousands take part in 'No Kings' protest events in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 14, 2025 at 6:30 PM PDT
A large group of people protesting.
John Palminteri
/
KCLU
Some of the participants in the No Kings march in Santa Barbara Saturday.

Major events took place in 10 local communities.

Tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets of the Tri-Counties Saturday to show their anger and unhappiness with the Trump Administration.

No Kings demonstrations took place in more than ten communities on the Central and South Coasts, from Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks to Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.

It was part of a nationwide series of protests in about 2,000 communities.

Some of the biggest local events took place in Ventura and Santa Barbara, where the crowds were in the thousands.

The events in the region were reported to be peaceful.

