Santa Barbara concert salutes the legacy of rock star David Crosby

A one-of-a-kind concert this weekend will celebrate the music of a late rock star who called Santa Barbara County home.

The Santa Barbara Symphony and some well-known local musicians, and longtime musical collaborators, are coming together for a tribute to David Crosby:

It’s a concert called Locals & Legends, Celebrating the Music of David Crosby .

"It's a bit of a love letter to David Crosby," said Tariqh Akoni, the concert’s Executive Director and Musical Director. "The record label, Santa Barbara Records, we put out these compilations called Caliamericana, and this is the third in our series, and we did it as a tribute to David Crosby," said Akoni.

"We thought collaborating with the Granada Theater and the Santa Barbara Symphony was a way to not only honor the music, but to also get the entire Central Coast community involved in supporting local artists (who will be performing at the concert),"

Akoni called it a showcase featuring legendary and new artists, highlighting Crosby's longtime roots in Santa Barbara County.

Glen Philips, Steve Postell, and Crosby’s son James Raymond are among those who will perform during Saturday night’s concert at the Granada Theater.

Crosby was a part of legendary bands like Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young and the Byrds and had a long career as a solo artist. He died at his Santa Ynez Valley ranch in January of 2023.