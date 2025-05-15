2025
California Coast News

Santa Barbara County man gets life in prison without parole for killing his wife and her nephew

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 15, 2025 at 3:23 PM PDT
Jail cell bars and door
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

The Lompoc man was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances for the 2023 killings.

A Santa Barbara County man convicted of shooting to death his wife and her nephew will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Zavian Chappell was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder for killing Cassandra Chappell and her nephew, 29-year-old Tyree Sims McPherson.

It happened at the couple’s Lompoc home. During his trial, he testified that he was upset with the reality TV shows his wife watched and snapped. Both victims were shot multiple times and left to die by the 62-year-old man.

He was sentenced to 50 years to life, plus two life sentences without the possibility of parole for the April 2023 killings.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
