Biggest food drive of the year aims to Stamp Out Hunger in Ventura County and beyond

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 9, 2025 at 4:44 PM PDT
A letter carrier sits on the back of a U.S. Postal Service vehicle. Bags of food are stacked in the truck.
Food Share
A letter carrier takes part in the National Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Postal workers are collecting donations for what's termed as Ventura County's biggest annual food drive.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has letter carriers collecting bags of donated food along their routes.

"This is the single biggest food drive for Ventura County every year," explained Monica White, President and CEO of Food Share Ventura County, who partners on the food drive to sort and distribute the food to those facing hunger in our community.

White said the need in our community is as pressing as ever.

"One in four in Ventura County are facing food insecurity. The need is rising at a time that we are seeing some cuts from our federal sourcing of food and funds. This year is more important than ever to be able to get our community to step up and help us stamp out hunger," said White.

If you received an orange bag from your mail carrier and want to donate, you can leave it out early Saturday morning (May 10) for collection.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
