Biggest food drive of the year aims to Stamp Out Hunger in Ventura County and beyond

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has letter carriers collecting bags of donated food along their routes.

"This is the single biggest food drive for Ventura County every year," explained Monica White, President and CEO of Food Share Ventura County , who partners on the food drive to sort and distribute the food to those facing hunger in our community.

White said the need in our community is as pressing as ever.

"One in four in Ventura County are facing food insecurity. The need is rising at a time that we are seeing some cuts from our federal sourcing of food and funds. This year is more important than ever to be able to get our community to step up and help us stamp out hunger," said White.

If you received an orange bag from your mail carrier and want to donate, you can leave it out early Saturday morning (May 10) for collection.