First modular interim housing village for homeless in Ventura County opens

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 7, 2025 at 12:56 PM PDT
A group of people listens to a man speaking at a lectern. A modular house sits behind the speaker.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
It's the first development of its kind in Ventura County

Thrive Grove is located in Thousand Oaks.

The 30 modular homes at Thrive Grove are designed to get people off the streets and give them access to services. It's intended to be the first step towards getting them permanent housing.

"This interim housing with modular construction is the first in Ventura County. It's the first interim housing in east Ventura County," said Rick Schroeder, President of Many Mansions, who partnered with several other organizations to build the shelter.

He said that having mini homes with locks on the doors is a way to give people a safe space to be.

"It's directly addressing the homelessness crisis," Schroeder explained. "Here you have your own unit, you can have a pet, there's a place for storage, and there's on-site support. It's much better for people that want to improve their lives," said Schroeder.

The project was funded by a $5.8 million state grant.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday
