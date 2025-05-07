First modular interim housing village for homeless in Ventura County opens

The 30 modular homes at Thrive Grove are designed to get people off the streets and give them access to services. It's intended to be the first step towards getting them permanent housing.

"This interim housing with modular construction is the first in Ventura County. It's the first interim housing in east Ventura County," said Rick Schroeder, President of Many Mansions, who partnered with several other organizations to build the shelter.

He said that having mini homes with locks on the doors is a way to give people a safe space to be.

"It's directly addressing the homelessness crisis," Schroeder explained. "Here you have your own unit, you can have a pet, there's a place for storage, and there's on-site support. It's much better for people that want to improve their lives," said Schroeder.

The project was funded by a $5.8 million state grant.