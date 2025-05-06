Conejo Valley father, son identified as victims of weekend plane crash in Simi Valley

A father and son from the Conejo Valley have been identified as the victims of a plane crash in Ventura County over the weekend.

Family members say Paul and Matthew Berkovitz died in the Saturday afternoon crash in Simi Valley. Paul’s dog Brody also died in the crash.

The single-engine homebuilt plane hit a palm tree between two homes in the Wood Ranch neighborhood, caught on fire, and exploded. No one on the ground was hurt, but both homes were damaged.

The plane was headed to Camarillo Airport after flying out of Lancaster.

In a statement, the family said the father and son enjoyed their frequent flights. They thanked the Ventura County Fire Department and the Simi Valley Police Department for their quick response to the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board is trying to determine the cause of the crash.