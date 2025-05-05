2025
California Coast News

Man who made string of bogus police emergency calls, including in Oxnard, headed to federal prison

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 5, 2025 at 12:21 PM PDT
Jail cell bars under light and shadow.
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

Federal prosecutors say he was part of a ring that used stolen passwords to access home video cameras and make false 911 calls.

A Wisconsin man is going to federal prison for making a string of bogus police emergency calls, including one in Oxnard that led police to enter a home at gunpoint.

Federal prosecutors say in 2020, Kya Christian Nelson and some friends stole passwords that gave them access to a number of home security cameras.

In the Oxnard case, Nelson contacted Oxnard Police to say a child was being held hostage in a home. He then told dispatchers shots had been fired. It was a dangerous situation, with the child’s father taken into custody by officers.

Investigators say the 23-year-old Nelson then used the home video system to taunt officers responding to the bogus incident.

Nelson pleaded guilty to three felony charges, including conspiracy. He’s been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
