Man who made string of bogus police emergency calls, including in Oxnard, headed to federal prison

A Wisconsin man is going to federal prison for making a string of bogus police emergency calls, including one in Oxnard that led police to enter a home at gunpoint.

Federal prosecutors say in 2020, Kya Christian Nelson and some friends stole passwords that gave them access to a number of home security cameras.

In the Oxnard case, Nelson contacted Oxnard Police to say a child was being held hostage in a home. He then told dispatchers shots had been fired. It was a dangerous situation, with the child’s father taken into custody by officers.

Investigators say the 23-year-old Nelson then used the home video system to taunt officers responding to the bogus incident.

Nelson pleaded guilty to three felony charges, including conspiracy. He’s been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.