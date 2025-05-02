Water contamination issues resolved in some, but not all, Central Coast communities

San Luis Obispo County officials say it's okay to use tap water again, at least in some of the Central Coast communities impacted by bacteria in the water system.

A boil water notice has been lifted for water customers in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, and Oceano, as well as for customers of the San Miguelito Mutual Water Company.

Testing by the county and the State Water Resources Control Board found the water is safe to drink in those areas. But the boil water order remains in place for Pismo Beach and Avila Beach.

The notice was issued on Wednesday after water sample testing found the presence of coliform bacteria in the Lopez Water Distribution System.