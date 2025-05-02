2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Water contamination issues resolved in some, but not all, Central Coast communities

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 2, 2025 at 4:11 PM PDT
Bubbles in water.
Engin Akyurt
/
Unsplash

Bacterial contamination was first reported Wednesday night in the water supply for parts of San Luis Obispo County.

San Luis Obispo County officials say it's okay to use tap water again, at least in some of the Central Coast communities impacted by bacteria in the water system.

A boil water notice has been lifted for water customers in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, and Oceano, as well as for customers of the San Miguelito Mutual Water Company.

Testing by the county and the State Water Resources Control Board found the water is safe to drink in those areas. But the boil water order remains in place for Pismo Beach and Avila Beach.

The notice was issued on Wednesday after water sample testing found the presence of coliform bacteria in the Lopez Water Distribution System.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsarroyo grandepismo beachavila beach
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco