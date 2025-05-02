Oops I divot again! Polo returns to Santa Barbara

It’s the premiere polo club in the Western United States and has hosted royalty - and polo returns to Santa Barbara later today!

"Polo has really grown and gotten a lot more popular," says David Sigman from Santa Barbara Polo Club.

Sigman says watching the sport is far more accessible than people may realize.

"On Fridays, our main match is at four o'clock, and it is 100% open to the public. It is free to attend this match. You show up - good luck finding a parking spot - and you can just watch it for your first time on a Friday," he said.

He says the sport is easy to follow.

"The sport is played four on four, and the team that scores the most goals win. The game is divided into six periods, which we refer to as chuckers, and at the half time point, we do the traditional stomping of the divots," he said.

