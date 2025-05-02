2025
Oops I divot again! Polo returns to Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 2, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Santa Barbara Polo Club is one of the best in the world and the sport returns this weekend for the season
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The sport is growing in popularity.

It’s the premiere polo club in the Western United States and has hosted royalty - and polo returns to Santa Barbara later today!

"Polo has really grown and gotten a lot more popular," says David Sigman from Santa Barbara Polo Club.

Sigman says watching the sport is far more accessible than people may realize.

"On Fridays, our main match is at four o'clock, and it is 100% open to the public. It is free to attend this match. You show up - good luck finding a parking spot - and you can just watch it for your first time on a Friday," he said.

He says the sport is easy to follow.

"The sport is played four on four, and the team that scores the most goals win. The game is divided into six periods, which we refer to as chuckers, and at the half time point, we do the traditional stomping of the divots," he said.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
