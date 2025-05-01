Two new boats have joined the Ventura County Harbor patrol’s small fleet

Two new 25-foot patrol boats are being added to Ventura County Harbor’s Patrol fleet of four. They'll replace two boats that have been in service for more than 25 years.

"They have modern navigation, modern lighting, they're more ergonomic for rescues, and it's the kind that you would see the Coast Guard use often," said Michael Tripp, the county's Harbor Director. "These are very quick, highly maneuverable boats."

Tripp added that the new boats are better for the public and patrol officers.

"They're here to rescue people, they're all trained EMTs...on the old boat, the cabin's open, there's no chair in there, it's just a plastic window. Whereas the new one has a closed cabin, it has a heater, it has a chair, and so our officers are going to be able to be a lot more alert and awake when they don't have to stand on their feet in cold nights."