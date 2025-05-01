2025
Two new boats have joined the Ventura County Harbor patrol’s small fleet

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 1, 2025 at 10:10 AM PDT
A small boat sits at a dock. The words 'Harbor Patrol' are on the hull.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Two new boats are replacing old models in Ventura Harbor Patrol's fleet of four.

The craft will protect the waterways around Ventura County.

Two new 25-foot patrol boats are being added to Ventura County Harbor’s Patrol fleet of four. They'll replace two boats that have been in service for more than 25 years.

"They have modern navigation, modern lighting, they're more ergonomic for rescues, and it's the kind that you would see the Coast Guard use often," said Michael Tripp, the county's Harbor Director. "These are very quick, highly maneuverable boats."

Tripp added that the new boats are better for the public and patrol officers.

"They're here to rescue people, they're all trained EMTs...on the old boat, the cabin's open, there's no chair in there, it's just a plastic window. Whereas the new one has a closed cabin, it has a heater, it has a chair, and so our officers are going to be able to be a lot more alert and awake when they don't have to stand on their feet in cold nights."
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
