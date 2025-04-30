2025
California Coast News

Drive-thru fast food giant with restaurants in the Tri-Counties may drive away from some locations

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 30, 2025 at 1:04 PM PDT
A hamburger on a bun with lettuce, cheese, tomato, and pickle.
Jack In The Box
Fast food giant Jack In The Box has announced plans to close 150 to 200 restaurants to help its bottom line.

Jack In The Box announces plans to shutter 150 to 200 of what it calls 'underperforming' restaurants, but there's no word on which ones might be affected.

A fast food giant with dozens of restaurants in the Tri-Counties has announced that it will close some of its underperforming locations.

Officials with Jack In The Box say they’ll close 150 to 200 of their restaurants. The company’s stock dipped in value by more than 50% last year, and the plan is seen as an effort to improve the bottom line.

The company hasn’t said specifically which of its more than 2,200 restaurants will close. It has more than two dozen locations in the Tri-Counties, so hundreds of jobs could potentially be impacted.

At the same time, the company announced it may sell its financially struggling Del Taco restaurant chain, which it bought three years ago. Del Taco has 600 restaurants, including 11 in the Tri-Counties.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
