Drive-thru fast food giant with restaurants in the Tri-Counties may drive away from some locations

A fast food giant with dozens of restaurants in the Tri-Counties has announced that it will close some of its underperforming locations.

Officials with Jack In The Box say they’ll close 150 to 200 of their restaurants. The company’s stock dipped in value by more than 50% last year, and the plan is seen as an effort to improve the bottom line.

The company hasn’t said specifically which of its more than 2,200 restaurants will close. It has more than two dozen locations in the Tri-Counties, so hundreds of jobs could potentially be impacted.

At the same time, the company announced it may sell its financially struggling Del Taco restaurant chain, which it bought three years ago. Del Taco has 600 restaurants, including 11 in the Tri-Counties.