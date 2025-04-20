2025
Predawn launch: SpaceX rocket carries payload of spy satellites into orbit from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 20, 2025 at 10:08 PM PDT
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes a payload of spy satellites into orbit from the Central Coast Sunday.
SpaceX
Falcon 9 rocket takes off at 5:29 a.m. Sunday.

It was a spectacular pre-sunrise sight in the skies above the Tri-Counties.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried a payload of spy satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch happened at 5:29 a.m. Sunday. The mission, known as NROL-145, carried an undisclosed number of small satellites into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office.

The reusable first-stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
