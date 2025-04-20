Predawn launch: SpaceX rocket carries payload of spy satellites into orbit from Central Coast

It was a spectacular pre-sunrise sight in the skies above the Tri-Counties.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried a payload of spy satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch happened at 5:29 a.m. Sunday. The mission, known as NROL-145, carried an undisclosed number of small satellites into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office.

The reusable first-stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.