Sentencing underway for man who went on crime spree in Ventura County, which took a teen's life

Tears flowed in a Ventura courtroom Monday, as family members and friends of a teenager who was intentionally struck and killed by a car confronted the man who was behind the wheel. Wesley Welling’s family and friends testified as part of sentencing proceedings for Austin Eis.

It was two years ago this week that Eis went on a crime spree. Eis attacked some employees at a Wal-Mart in Simi Valley, and then threatened some family members at their home in Camarillo.

He then drove up on the sidewalk at a bus stop across from Westlake High School. Welling was fatally injured, and three other students were seriously injured.

In February, Eis pled guilty to 10 felony charges, including murder for the death of the 15-year-old boy. Several additional charges were dropped as part of a plea deal, which avoided a painful trial for Welling’s family and friends, as well as survivors of the attack.

Prosecutors say Eis had told detectives he targeted the students because he felt he’d been mistreated as a student at the school.

No audio recording was allowed in the courtroom on Monday.

The teen’s mother, Kelly Welling, looked at Eis and stated that his actions left two kids without a brother and a mother without a son. “Nobody can look at pictures of Wesley without crying,” said Welling.

Eis said he was haunted by the memory of what he did, and asked for forgiveness. But, Wesley’s mother said she could never forgive him.

It’s expected he’ll receive an 86-years-to-life sentence Tuesday. But, a judge has to decide at what point, if any, the 26-year-old man will be eligible for parole.