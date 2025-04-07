Tip from Orange County detectives leads to arrest of suspected home burglars in Goleta

They looked like people delivering fast food to homes. But, a tip from detectives in Orange County helped Santa Barbara Police catch members of a burglary ring breaking into homes.

Investigators say the ring used multiple vehicles, with people posing as workers with a fast food delivery service. A phony delivery person would knock on a home's front door, and if no one answered two accomplices would arrive, and break into the back of the house.

On Friday, Santa Barbara Police detectives spotted three vehicles associated with the ring in a Goleta neighborhood. When they saw the five men take part in what appeared to be a burglary attempt, they were arrested.

All five of the men were from the Los Angeles area.

