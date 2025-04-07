2025
Tip from Orange County detectives leads to arrest of suspected home burglars in Goleta

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 7, 2025 at 6:06 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Police say a man posing as a home food delivery service would knock on a door. If no one answered, two accomplices would then break into the house.

They looked like people delivering fast food to homes. But, a tip from detectives in Orange County helped Santa Barbara Police catch members of a burglary ring breaking into homes.

Investigators say the ring used multiple vehicles, with people posing as workers with a fast food delivery service. A phony delivery person would knock on a home's front door, and if no one answered two accomplices would arrive, and break into the back of the house.

On Friday, Santa Barbara Police detectives spotted three vehicles associated with the ring in a Goleta neighborhood. When they saw the five men take part in what appeared to be a burglary attempt, they were arrested.

All five of the men were from the Los Angeles area.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco