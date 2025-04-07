2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A festival celebrating all things strawberry is returning this Spring

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 7, 2025 at 3:45 AM PDT
California Strawberry Festival return for the 39th year in Ventura this May
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The California Strawberry Festival returns for its 39th year in Ventura this May.

They’re red, juicy, and come from Ventura.

The California Strawberry Festival has grown from a seed of an event to a full-scale weekend festival. It's now in its 39th year.

"Well, I think the great thing is when you drive down the Conejo Grade and you get into the Oxnard area, you just smell strawberries this time of year, and it's something that we all grew up with," reflected Dean Kato, the festival's chairman. "Many of us were in the strawberry industry as growers, pickers, sellers. A lot of us had roadside stands when we were kids."

Kato said it’s more than “berry fun.” It also raises money for local non-profits.

"We just pull together for one weekend out of the year, every year, and just do a lot of work to help the community and fundraise," he said.

The California Strawberry Festival is at the Ventura County Fairgrounds May 17 and 18.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday