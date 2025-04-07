A festival celebrating all things strawberry is returning this Spring

The California Strawberry Festival has grown from a seed of an event to a full-scale weekend festival. It's now in its 39th year.

"Well, I think the great thing is when you drive down the Conejo Grade and you get into the Oxnard area, you just smell strawberries this time of year, and it's something that we all grew up with," reflected Dean Kato, the festival's chairman. "Many of us were in the strawberry industry as growers, pickers, sellers. A lot of us had roadside stands when we were kids."

Kato said it’s more than “berry fun.” It also raises money for local non-profits.

"We just pull together for one weekend out of the year, every year, and just do a lot of work to help the community and fundraise," he said.

The California Strawberry Festival is at the Ventura County Fairgrounds May 17 and 18.