More than a half dozen protests over President Trump's policies set for the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 4, 2025 at 10:51 AM PDT
Protesters upset with Trump/Musk plicies picket a Tesla store in Camarillo in March.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Protesters upset with Trump/Musk policies picket a Tesla store in Camarillo in March.

They're part of what's being called a national "Hands Off" day of protests Saturday.

You may see protests on some of the streets of the Central and South Coasts this weekend, as part of what’s being called a national “Hands Off” day of protest over some of the Trump Administration’s actions.

More than a thousand demonstrations have been announced nationwide, including more than half a dozen in the Tri-Counties. Thousand Oaks, Ventura, Ojai, Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Santa Maria, and San Luis Obispo are among the places where events are planned for tomorrow.

Organizers say the events are meant to target some of the actions taken by President Trump, as well as the cuts made under the direction of Elon Musk.

Protest organizers say their concerns range from threats to voting rights to cuts that could impact essential services like Medicare and Social Security.
