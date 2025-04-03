Search for missing teen leads LAPD detectives to body in Ventura County

Efforts to find a missing Los Angeles County boy led LAPD detectives to Ventura County, where they discovered a body.

It started on Sunday. LAPD detectives say they were called when 13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez failed to return home from a visit with friends in Lancaster.

Evidence led the detectives to the Oxnard area Wednesday. They found the body of a boy in the McGrath State Beach area, north of Harbor Boulevard.

At this point, the body has not been officially linked to the missing persons case, but police say it matches the general description.

The identity hasn’t been released. There’s no word yet on the suspected cause of death.