Another key step underway towards completion of Highway 101 wildlife crossing in the Conejo Valley

It’s another milestone in a project to build what’s being called the world’s largest wildlife crossing in the Conejo Valley.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing spans 10 lanes of Highway 101 in the Agoura Hills area. The structure is in place, but crews have now started putting what will eventually be 6,000 cubic yards of soil on the overcrossing.

Native plants will then be planted. The idea is to make the overcrossing seamlessly blend in with the hills, so animals like mountain lions will feel comfortable crossing from wildlife habitats on the south, to the north side of the highway.

The roughly $100 million project is expected to be complete late next year.