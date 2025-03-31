2025
Another key step underway towards completion of Highway 101 wildlife crossing in the Conejo Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 31, 2025 at 6:11 PM PDT
An aerial view of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing under construction in the Agoura Hills area.
An aerial view of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing under construction in the Agoura Hills area.

Soil is being placed on top of the crossing.

It’s another milestone in a project to build what’s being called the world’s largest wildlife crossing in the Conejo Valley.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing spans 10 lanes of Highway 101 in the Agoura Hills area. The structure is in place, but crews have now started putting what will eventually be 6,000 cubic yards of soil on the overcrossing.

Native plants will then be planted. The idea is to make the overcrossing seamlessly blend in with the hills, so animals like mountain lions will feel comfortable crossing from wildlife habitats on the south, to the north side of the highway.

The roughly $100 million project is expected to be complete late next year.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
