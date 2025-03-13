How wet was it? As predicted, major storm delivers signficant rainfall to the Tri-Counties

The major storm that hit the Tri-Counties lived up to its billing, dropping more than an inch of rain in coastal areas and up to four inches in the mountains. As predicted, the heavy rainfall came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. No major flooding issues were reported.

Here's a look at rainfall totals across the area:

San Marcos Pass had the highest rainfall total in the region, coming in with 4” of rain.

After a break on Thursday night, a small system is moving in on Friday night. It’s only expected to bring a quarter to a half inch of rain to the region.

