2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

How wet was it? As predicted, major storm delivers signficant rainfall to the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 13, 2025 at 12:01 PM PDT
KCLU

Rainfall amounts rainged from around an inch on the coast to four inches in the mountains.

The major storm that hit the Tri-Counties lived up to its billing, dropping more than an inch of rain in coastal areas and up to four inches in the mountains. As predicted, the heavy rainfall came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. No major flooding issues were reported.

Here's a look at rainfall totals across the area:

San Marcos Pass had the highest rainfall total in the region, coming in with 4” of rain.

After a break on Thursday night, a small system is moving in on Friday night. It’s only expected to bring a quarter to a half inch of rain to the region.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsrainfallca storms
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco