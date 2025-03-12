It's showtime! Major storm hitting the Tri-Counties

A major storm is on the way for the Tri-Counties, with the main event occurring Wednesday into Thursday.

The storm could have it all: Heavy rain, thunderstorm activity, hail, high wind, and because it’s a cold storm, even snow.

The jet stream is interacting with the system, bringing in a lot of moisture. It’s also a fast-moving storm, so the heaviest rain is expected during a three-to-six-hour period overnight.

Rainfall amounts are predicted to be in the 1 to 2” range on the coast and inland, and up to 4” in the mountains. But, if the storm moves faster, totals could drop.

There is the potential for some street flooding and debris flows in some of the region’s recent brush fire burn zones, but there are no evacuation orders in effect.

There's concern about thunderstorms during the day Thursday, in the wake of the main front passing through the region. Snow is possible above the 3,000-foot level.

We could see another round of rain Friday, but it’s expected to be in the form of light showers.