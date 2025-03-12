2025
Ceremony held to honor fallen Ventura County firefighter

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 12, 2025 at 3:00 PM PDT
A bunting ceremony was held at Fire Station 45 in Simi Valley, California, marking a time-honored tribute to a firefighter lost in the line of duty
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Tributes were paid at the bunting ceremony for engineer Tommy Minadeo, who passed away last week from job-related cancer.

Firefighters, first responders, family, and friends saluted a wreath and photo of Tommy Minadeo at a somber bunting ceremony at Fire Station 45 in Simi Valley.

"The tradition goes back to notifying the folks in the neighborhood or in the community that they lost one of their firefighters," said Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner. "And then it's an opportunity for the community, for the family, for all the firefighters assigned to the station, the battalion, the department to come together."

Minadeo passed away last week from job-related cancer. He was 32 years old.

"Tommy had a smile that entered the room before he did," said Gardner. "He was so positive and always looked at every day like a blessing. He loved this job. He loved that he could provide for his family. Even on bad days when he would smile, it would make you feel better."
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
