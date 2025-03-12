Ceremony held to honor fallen Ventura County firefighter

Firefighters, first responders, family, and friends saluted a wreath and photo of Tommy Minadeo at a somber bunting ceremony at Fire Station 45 in Simi Valley.

"The tradition goes back to notifying the folks in the neighborhood or in the community that they lost one of their firefighters," said Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner. "And then it's an opportunity for the community, for the family, for all the firefighters assigned to the station, the battalion, the department to come together."

Minadeo passed away last week from job-related cancer. He was 32 years old.

"Tommy had a smile that entered the room before he did," said Gardner. "He was so positive and always looked at every day like a blessing. He loved this job. He loved that he could provide for his family. Even on bad days when he would smile, it would make you feel better."