One down, two to go: Series of storms moving through the Tri-Counties

The first in a trio of storms expected to hit the Central and South Coasts is leaving little more than a splash, but it could be a much different story with the second system.

Rainfall amounts from the first storm have been less than a quarter of an inch and that was in some mountain areas. The storm is clearing Tuesday night.

The second storm is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It could drop 1 to 2" of rain on the coast and inland and 2 to 4" in the foothills and mountains. The heaviest rainfall is expected late Wednesday into early Thursday, with a six-hour period of strong rainfall.

Meteorologists warn there is the potential for flooding and debris flows in brush fire burn zones.

It's also expected to be a cold storm, with snow possible down to the 3,000-foot level.

The storm is predicted to clear Thursday, with a third, much smaller storm arriving Friday night.