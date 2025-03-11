One down, two to go: Series of storms moving through the Tri-Counties
The biggest of the trio of weather systems is expected late Wednesday and early Thursday. It could drop an inch of rain on the coast and up to 4" in the mountains.
The first in a trio of storms expected to hit the Central and South Coasts is leaving little more than a splash, but it could be a much different story with the second system.
Rainfall amounts from the first storm have been less than a quarter of an inch and that was in some mountain areas. The storm is clearing Tuesday night.
The second storm is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It could drop 1 to 2" of rain on the coast and inland and 2 to 4" in the foothills and mountains. The heaviest rainfall is expected late Wednesday into early Thursday, with a six-hour period of strong rainfall.
Meteorologists warn there is the potential for flooding and debris flows in brush fire burn zones.
It's also expected to be a cold storm, with snow possible down to the 3,000-foot level.
The storm is predicted to clear Thursday, with a third, much smaller storm arriving Friday night.