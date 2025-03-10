Mission to launch science projects from the Central Coast is on again after multiple delays

After multiple delays, a rocket launch set to carry two major NASA science projects into space is scheduled for Monday night.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 8:10 p.m. SpaceX officials say it could generate sonic booms heard throughout the region.

Its payload includes the SPHEREx observatory , which will allow researchers to collect data on millions of galaxies and stars. It will also carry a collection of small satellites known as PUNCH , which will allow us to better understand the impacts of the sun on the Earth and the solar system.

The launch has been delayed multiple times so the launch team could deal with minor issues which occurred.