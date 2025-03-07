2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County first responders in mourning over death of firefighter

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 7, 2025 at 10:53 PM PST
VCFD Photo

The Ventura County Fire Department is reporting the line of duty death of one of its firefighters. Engineer Tommy James Daniel Minadeo died on Friday.

The 32-year-old Ventura man was diagnosed with job related cancer last October and had been undergoing chemotherapy.

He had been a county firefighter for about a decade. Minadeo is survived by his mother, fiance, brother, and sister.

He served in fire stations in Camarillo, Santa Paula, El Rio, Thousand Oaks, and Simi Valley. There's no word yet on memorial service plans.
Tags
Firefighterscal coast newsventura county fire departmentventura county firefighter
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco