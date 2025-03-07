Ventura County first responders in mourning over death of firefighter

The Ventura County Fire Department is reporting the line of duty death of one of its firefighters. Engineer Tommy James Daniel Minadeo died on Friday.

The 32-year-old Ventura man was diagnosed with job related cancer last October and had been undergoing chemotherapy.

He had been a county firefighter for about a decade. Minadeo is survived by his mother, fiance, brother, and sister.

He served in fire stations in Camarillo, Santa Paula, El Rio, Thousand Oaks, and Simi Valley. There's no word yet on memorial service plans.

