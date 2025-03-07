Detectives say two men have been arrested following the stabbing of two teens in Ventura County

Two men have been arrested after an attack which left two Ventura County teens seriously injured with stab wounds.

Santa Paula Police say the stabbings occurred Thursday afternoon near the intersection of 7th Street and Terrace Avenue.

There was a fight, and a 15-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy were stabbed. Both teens are expected to survive.

Detectives say the arrested Nicholas Sebesta of Santa Paula for assault with a deadly weapon. They say a second Santa Paula man, Jacob Olvera, was arrested for a parole violation for actions related to the incident.