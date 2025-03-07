2025
California Coast News

Detectives say two men have been arrested following the stabbing of two teens in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 7, 2025 at 11:20 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Santa Paula Police say attack may have been gang related.

Two men have been arrested after an attack which left two Ventura County teens seriously injured with stab wounds.

Santa Paula Police say the stabbings occurred Thursday afternoon near the intersection of 7th Street and Terrace Avenue.

There was a fight, and a 15-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy were stabbed. Both teens are expected to survive.

Detectives say the arrested Nicholas Sebesta of Santa Paula for assault with a deadly weapon. They say a second Santa Paula man, Jacob Olvera, was arrested for a parole violation for actions related to the incident.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
