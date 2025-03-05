2025
Three wounded by gunfire at South Coast park

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 5, 2025 at 4:41 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Detectives not talking about a potential motive for Tuesday night shootings. All three victims are expected to recover.

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a shooting spree in Ventura County which left three people wounded.

Oxnard Police were called to Southwinds Park at around 7 Tuesday night by reports of a shooting.

They found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He told them was another person who had been shot nearby. Officers started a search, and in an alley they found two 15-year-olds who each had multiple gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. None of the wounds were life threatening. Detectives say they’ve recovered some evidence from the scene, but they aren’t talking about a possible motive for the attack.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
