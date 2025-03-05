Three wounded by gunfire at South Coast park

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a shooting spree in Ventura County which left three people wounded.

Oxnard Police were called to Southwinds Park at around 7 Tuesday night by reports of a shooting.

They found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He told them was another person who had been shot nearby. Officers started a search, and in an alley they found two 15-year-olds who each had multiple gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. None of the wounds were life threatening. Detectives say they’ve recovered some evidence from the scene, but they aren’t talking about a possible motive for the attack.