California Coast News

Keep the car parked! Ventura County community moving to become more bicycle, pedestrian friendly

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 5, 2025 at 10:20 AM PST
Santa Paula planning to add about 2.5 miles of new bike, pedestrian paths.

A Ventura County community is going to make itself more bicycle and pedestrian friendly. The city of Santa Paula received a $1.5 million dollar grant from the Ventura County Transportation Commission, as well as some additional funding from a ballot measure to pay for three major projects.

The plan is to add around 2.5 miles of new cycling and pedestrian paths around the city.

One route would link Santa Paula’s regional sports park with the city’s existing bike lane network. A second would create a new bike path from the Ventura College East Campus in Santa Paula to the existing bike network.

A third proposal is to add a bike and walking path along Santa Paula Creek. The city is planning a community meeting on March 20 to get input on the ideas.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
