California Coast News

Family escapes injury after accidental gunshot from neighbor's house hits their Ventura County home

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 4, 2025 at 2:24 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Man arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm; 17 guns seized

It was a terrifying wakeup call for a Ventura County family. Their home was hit by gunfire.

It happened just after 4:30 Monday morning, in Piru. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about a home hit by gunfire. The family inside was evacuated.

As deputies investigated, they say they discovered a neighbor had negligently fired a firearm which entered the neighbor’s home.

That man was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm. Deputies got a search warrant and seized 17 guns and ammunition. They say none of the rifles and handguns were registered to the man.
california coast newscal coast newspirugun seizures
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco