Family escapes injury after accidental gunshot from neighbor's house hits their Ventura County home

It was a terrifying wakeup call for a Ventura County family. Their home was hit by gunfire.

It happened just after 4:30 Monday morning, in Piru. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about a home hit by gunfire. The family inside was evacuated.

As deputies investigated, they say they discovered a neighbor had negligently fired a firearm which entered the neighbor’s home.

That man was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm. Deputies got a search warrant and seized 17 guns and ammunition. They say none of the rifles and handguns were registered to the man.

