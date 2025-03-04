2025
Elevating the women wine-makers of Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 4, 2025 at 4:29 AM PST
Across International Women's Day, women winemakers are being celebrated at a 4-day long event.

Did you know that Santa Barbara County has one of the highest percentage of female winemakers in the world? And they’re being celebrated at the 8th Annual Women Winemakers and Culinarians Celebration.

"We have more women winemakers as a percentage of winemakers in Santa Barbara County than anywhere in the world," explains Karen Steinwachs, co-founder of the annual celebration.

She says that as well as elevating women in the industry, the event raises money for local good causes.

This year, we're raising funds for the Nature Track's foundation, which has this amazing little vehicle which they lend to people without cost. That allows people who are using wheelchairs to go off track and the woods, in nature, on the beach," she said.

The four-day Women Winemakers and Culinarians event starts Thursday and – yes, men are also welcome!
