California Coast News

Ventura County legislator pushing to make state parks more accessible to those with disabilities

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 3, 2025 at 2:06 PM PST
Hans Moerman
/
Unsplash

Proposal would set up committee to come up with ideas to make state park facilities more disability friendly.

A Ventura County legislator wants to make California’s state parks more accessible to those with disabilities.

AB 1225 would set up a committee specifically to review and make recommendations on how to improve accessibility at parks. The state parks and recreation director would appoint the committee and serve on it as well.

While some parks have updated facilities and trails, other facilities predate the passage of the Americans With Disabilities Act in 1990.

Democratic State Assemblyman Steve Bennett of Ventura introduced the proposal.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
