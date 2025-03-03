Ventura County legislator pushing to make state parks more accessible to those with disabilities

A Ventura County legislator wants to make California’s state parks more accessible to those with disabilities.

AB 1225 would set up a committee specifically to review and make recommendations on how to improve accessibility at parks. The state parks and recreation director would appoint the committee and serve on it as well.

While some parks have updated facilities and trails, other facilities predate the passage of the Americans With Disabilities Act in 1990.

Democratic State Assemblyman Steve Bennett of Ventura introduced the proposal.

