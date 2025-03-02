Detectives investigating death of Ojai Valley woman

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to what they say was a homicide in the Ojai Valley.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in Meiners Oaks Friday afternoon by reports of an unconscious person.

They found the body of a 42-year-old woman in a garage. They found signs of trauma, and deputies determined it to be a homicide.

On Saturday, detectives arrested a man named Richard Ortega in Oxnard. They say the 29-year-old Oxnard man knew the victim, but they aren't talking about what they think occurred. The woman's name hasn't been released yet.