2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Detectives investigating death of Ojai Valley woman

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 2, 2025 at 3:43 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Ventura County Sheriff's Office only releasing a few details.

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to what they say was a homicide in the Ojai Valley.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in Meiners Oaks Friday afternoon by reports of an unconscious person.

They found the body of a 42-year-old woman in a garage. They found signs of trauma, and deputies determined it to be a homicide.

On Saturday, detectives arrested a man named Richard Ortega in Oxnard. They say the 29-year-old Oxnard man knew the victim, but they aren't talking about what they think occurred. The woman's name hasn't been released yet.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsojai valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco