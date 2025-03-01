2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Busted! Detectives say they break up large illegal marijuana growing ring in Ventura and LA Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 1, 2025 at 9:50 AM PST
Weapons and marijuana seized by a Ventura County task force investigating a large scale illegal marijuana growing operation.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
Weapons and marijuana seized by a Ventura County task force investigating a large scale illegal marijuana growing operation.

Detectives say they’ve broken up a large scale illegal marijuana growing ring operating out of homes in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

Investigators first receive a tip about the operation last November. They discovered that the ring had huge indoor marijuana growing setups at three homes in Simi Valley, one in Los Angeles, one in Santa Clarita, and one in Acton. The operations were sophisticated, with complex lighting and irrigation systems in place to help grow high quality marijuana.

The detectives seized more than 1700 plants, 45 pounds of processed marijuana, a variety of other types of drugs, and 26 guns.

Two Simi Valley men and two Los Angeles County men were arrested.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsmarijaunadrug ring
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco