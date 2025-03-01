Busted! Detectives say they break up large illegal marijuana growing ring in Ventura and LA Counties

Detectives say they’ve broken up a large scale illegal marijuana growing ring operating out of homes in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

Investigators first receive a tip about the operation last November. They discovered that the ring had huge indoor marijuana growing setups at three homes in Simi Valley, one in Los Angeles, one in Santa Clarita, and one in Acton. The operations were sophisticated, with complex lighting and irrigation systems in place to help grow high quality marijuana.

The detectives seized more than 1700 plants, 45 pounds of processed marijuana, a variety of other types of drugs, and 26 guns.

Two Simi Valley men and two Los Angeles County men were arrested.